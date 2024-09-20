Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Don’t miss your chance to win one of 3 Chrome Dino mugs

By View Comments

Chrome Dino Game Over mug in hand

We’re in the final stretch of our Chrome Dino Mug giveaway, and if you haven’t thrown your hat in the ring yet, now’s the time! I’ve been absolutely loving the enthusiasm for this sleek, matte black beauty, and I can’t wait to see a few of you enjoying your favorite coffee or tea out of this mug that’s perfect for any ChromeOS fan!

Remember, this isn’t just any regular mug. Its 14oz size is just right, feels fantastic in your hand, and has that cheeky “Game Over” message on the bottom that’ll put a smile on your face even when your Wi-Fi is acting up. It’s quickly become my favorite mug around the house and it really does bring me joy every time that I reach for it. If you recall from the giveaway announcement, someone in my family graciously gifted me one of these mugs and I want to return the favor. Don’t miss out on your chance to win!

advertisement

We’re closing the giveaway today at 4 PM sharp. All you have to do is head down to that giveaway widget below and complete the steps to claim your entries. Who knows, you might be sipping your Chrome Unboxed Edition coffee from this very mug next week!

Chrome Dino Game Over Mug

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

advertisement

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

advertisement

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

About Joe Humphrey

Joe has been a part of Chrome Unboxed since 2016 when he started helping Robby produce YouTube videos. Although normally behind the scenes, Joe has spent countless hours editing reviews and unboxings of many, many Chromebooks. Now a Partner in Unboxed Media, Joe is constantly thinking strategically about the Chromebook industry and how Chrome Unboxed can continue to innovate in the space.