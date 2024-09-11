Game Over: Google’s Chrome Dino Mug is the mug to end all mugs [GIVEAWAY]

If you’re a regular around Chrome Unboxed, you know we take our coffee seriously. I mean, we went down the rabbit hole of hand-roasting our own beans at one point! We’ve even partnered with Fresh Roasted Coffee for our very own Chrome Unboxed Edition coffee that features the delicious Anniversary blend. And, of course, part of the coffee (or tea) experience is having the perfect mug – one that you instinctively reach for every morning. Well, Google has gone and created one of my absolute favorite mugs ever: the Chrome Dino Mug.

I’m not even sure how long this mug has been hiding in the Google Merch Store, but it caught my eye on Threads recently. My friend Kevin Nether (@techninjaspeaks) had snagged one, and the matte finish and size looked perfect. A bit of digging later, and I found the listing – turns out our former writer Johanna Romero (@jojothetechie) was already on the case. Like I do, I got distracted working on something else and forgot to order it, but then a few days later the mug just showed up at my doorstep! It turns out someone in my family saw it (shoutout Brent!) and graciously decided to get it for me.

Now, let’s talk specs. This mug is the ideal size at 14 oz – it’s not too big and not too small. The matte black ceramic is not just aesthetically pleasing and matches the HP Dragonfly Pro on my desk nicely, it feels great in your hand too. The playful “Game Over” message on the bottom adds a touch of cheeky charm that any Chrome fan will appreciate. And at a very reasonable $14, you can grab one for home and one for the office without breaking the bank.

We’re so stoked about these mugs that we’re giving away a few to three lucky readers. Just enter the giveaway widget below, and we’ll announce the winners next week on September 20th.

