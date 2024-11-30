Expand your Chromebook storage

Don’t miss your chance to win a brand-new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″

By View Comments

What’s better than a great deal on a new Chromebook? How about a free Chromebook? That’s right, we’re giving away a brand-new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ to one lucky winner as part of the recent interview we did with MediaTek’s Victor Tyan. And we’re talking about the fully loaded model, too, with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the Lenovo USI 2.0 Pen included.

If you’ve been following this Chromebook tablet since the original was released in 2020, you know this latest iteration marks the return of MediaTek to the Duet series. The Duet 3 and 5 took a detour with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, but with Qualcomm seemingly tapping out of the Chromebook game for now, MediaTek is stepping up to the plate with the Kompanio 838. This chip brings some serious power and efficiency to the table, making the Duet 11″ a versatile device ready for work or play.

Want to learn more about the MediaTek Kompanio 838 and the future of ARM-powered Chromebooks? Check out the full interview with Victor Tyan below where we dive deep into these questions and more.

Ready to throw your name in the hat for this brand-new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″? Well, entering the giveaway is super easy. Just claim your entries in the giveaway widget below and remember, the winner will be notified via the email provided during entry. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and claim their prize. Don’t miss out! This giveaway ends December 4th, 2024 at 10 AM ET, so get your entries in now. Good luck, everyone!

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ Powered by MediaTek

