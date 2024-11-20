Discussing Kompanio 838 and the future of ARM Chromebooks with MediaTek’s Victor Tyan

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ is finally here and with it comes a new MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor that makes this Chromebook tablet super portable and versatile, ready for whatever you throw at it. And if you’ve been a fan of the Duet lineup since the beloved original was released back in 2020, you know this Kompanio 838 marks the return of MediaTek to the Duet series. If you remember, the Duet 3 and Duet 5 were both powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, but we know now that Qualcomm has canceled the handful of Snapdragon 7c Gen 3 powered devices that were previously in development, which now leaves MediaTek to lead the way.

But, what does all this mean for the future of ARM computing on Chromebook? Well, we sat down with Victor Tyan from MediaTek to learn more about the new Kompanio 838 processor that’s powering the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ and how they’re working with Google and Chromebook manufacturers to push the ARM market forward.

And as part of this interview, we're giving away a brand-new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11-inch, powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 838, to one lucky winner! And yes, we're giving away the model with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and the Lenovo USI 2.0 Pen included.

