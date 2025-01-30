Don’t miss this insane $250 discount on the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE

I feel like I’ve said it 100 times around here, but I really do love the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE. For the standard MSRP of $649, you get a whole lot of upside in a device that has a massive screen and feels like a workstation you can drop in your backpack and use to get productive wherever you choose.

The gaming bits are understated enough that you can go either way with it from an aesthetics point of view. Have fun with the RGB keyboard (which Acer made quite a bit brighter on this new version) or leave it set to white to really keep the gamer flair tamped down a bit. It looks awesome either way.

That multi-colored keyboard is great to type on, too, and the large OceanGlass trackpad beneath it is spacious and smooth for longer work periods. With improved upward-firing speakers, fast internals (Intel Core 5-120U, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage), and a 16-inch 120Hz QHD 16:10 screen that hits 350+ nits of brightness, you have an amazing combo that looks great and performs even better.

Then, add in the great port selection that includes two USB Type-C, a single USB Type-A, HDMI, headphone/mic, and 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet ports, and you have a do-it-all sort of Chromebook that I find myself returning to time and time again. And even with all of this good stuff inside and the larger chassis, the 516 GE is rigid and weighs in at just 3.75 pounds.

The lowest price we’ve ever seen

This Chromebook doesn’t go on sale too often simply because it doesn’t need to. For $649, it’s always a really solid deal. We have seen it drop by $200 one time in the past, but never by $250 like we’re seeing today. With that discount, you’re talking $399 for this incredible device, and that is absolutely wild!

There are no real catches, here, but this deal is only good for the rest of today. Best Buy has a timer running on it, and at midnight Eastern time, it will go away. While that’s a bit of a bummer, at least we know exactly how long this insane deal will be there for you to take advantage of, and if you are even remotely in the market, you 100% should. I don’t know that we’ll ever see a price this low again.