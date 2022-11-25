Don’t miss this crazy deal on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

Black Friday has arrived; with it, we’ll be sharing the best ChromeOS and Google-related deals from around the web. Stay tuned for my Black Friday Chromebook roundup later today, but there’s one deal, in particular, that deserves your full and undivided attention.

The Chromebook Duet 3 is Lenovo’s successor to the popular Duet Chromebook tablet released in 2020. Powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, the 10.9″ ChromeOS tablet is a substantial upgrade over the original and Lenovo iterated this device in all the right places. Retailing for $379, the versatile little 2-in-1 is the perfect go-to device for those quick trips to the coffee shop or just lounging around the house and consuming some streaming content.

While I wouldn’t recommend the Duet 3 as a daily driver, it makes an awesome little secondary device. With ample battery life and enough horsepower for moderate tasks, this detachable Chromebook is a great addition to any ChromeOS arsenal. Whether for work or play, it’s tough to deny the appeal of a good tablet with a beautiful display and USI stylus support.

For many, $379 for a Chromebook that isn’t your daily drive may seem like a frivolous use of your holiday budget. However, when you get down below the $200 range, the narrative begins to change. Today only, you can do just that thanks to Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. The versatile Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is currently on sale at its lowest price ever but the deal only lasts until midnight tonight. For $199, you can pick up one of the best tablets to ever grace the ChromeOS ecosystem. Grab one at the link below before it’s too late.