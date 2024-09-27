Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Don't miss this crazy deal on the 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

We all know a new Lenovo Chromebook Duet is around the corner. From leaks of the specs to actual photo leaks from the user manual, there’s no question a successor to the Duet 3 is inbound.

However, that doesn’t mean the wildly-popular Duet 3 is going anywhere for a while. While the new Duet will 100% directly compete with this particular model, I’d wager some inventory remains and Lenovo can sell through it at a bit of a discount to prospective buyers looking to snag a deal.

And that feels like what we’re starting to see with this particular Duet 3 deal at Walmart and Lenovo today. The 8GB version of the Duet 3 is a solid performer with a great build quality, gorgeous screen, and the keyboard case included in the box. And right now, it’s only $279.99.

Buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 8GB at Walmart
Buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 8GB at Lenovo

That’s a whopping $150 off the normal MSRP for this one! But as we’ve seen with multiple Duet deals over the past couple years; it might not be long for this world. At $279.99, this is a fantastic deal even with a successor on the way. Getting all you get in this Chromebook for sub-$300 is wild, and I can guarantee you’ll be happy with the purchase for a long time.

