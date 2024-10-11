Don’t miss these two sub-$200 Chromebook deals

While we’ve been talking quite a bit about the arrival of two very awesome new Chromebooks, I’m always a sucker for a great deal. And in the Chromebook world, there are usually two types: big discounts on more-expensive devices, and solid deals on Chromebooks that were already cheap to begin with. This post is about the latter.

Right now, there are two of my favorite low-priced Chromebooks available for well under $200, and I fear they might not make it past the weekend. So, as we round up this week, if you are someone on the hunt for a very affordable (yet still very useful) Chromebook, these are the two deals you should be checking out now.

Both of these devices come equipped with the MediaTek Kompanio 520 inside, and thought that doesn’t equate to earth-shattering performance, it does mean you’ll get a solid overall experience with very good battery life. And both devices are equipped with better features than you’d expect at this sort of price point as well.

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook

First up, we have the fan-favorite Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook. Though inexpensive, it comes with a superb build quality, a punchy 300 nit IPS screen, and a 1080p resolution that looks great across all 14-inches of the display. The keyboard and trackpad are great, the battery life is solid, and for a device under $200 (currently $159), it really does deliver a surprisingly good experience.

ASUS Chromebook CM14

The ASUS Chromebook CM14 is much of the same story as the Lenovo Slim 3, delivering a surprisingly sturdy chassis, the same 14-inch screen and same Kompanio 520 SoC inside. It feels far better than you’d expect for a Chromebook that is this inexpensive, and again, the battery life is next-level. With a great keyboard and trackpad to go along with the thin/light chassis, the ASUS Chromebook CM14 easily delivers far more than you’d expect for the price of just $139.