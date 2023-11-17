Don’t miss the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max for up to $100 off

At the start of November, the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max dropped down to some pretty low prices. Those deals lasted for a few days and we’ve not seen much motion in that segment since. However, as of earlier this week, it seems both the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max prices are once again being drastically reduced as we enter into the holiday shopping season.

As Google is likely a bit more interested in pushing the newer Pixel Tablet – which is also on sale for $100 off and has a few upgrades around the corner that might finally make it worth buying – I’d imagine we’ll continue to see some sort of price reduction on both of their smart displays through the end of the year.

However, I don’t know that we’ll see them return to these prices again. For $49.99, the Nest Hub Gen 2 makes a fantastic gift and it was at this price point last year that we bought a few for family and friends. And if you need a good speaker, clock and picture frame for any room in your own home, the Nest Hub Gen 2 does all of that extremely well. For $49.99, you just can’t lose.

Or, you could take $100 off the Nest Hub Max and slash it’s price all the way down to $129.99; making it a much better option than the Pixel Tablet if what you are really looking for is a great speaker, something to take video calls on, and maybe a great picture frame. The Nest Hub Max does all that stuff quite well and it even makes a nice, small TV for a kitchen counter with its larger screen and excellent speakers.

Deals are obviously volatile right now, so it would probably be a good idea to go and snap one or more of these devices up if you’ve been in the market for them. I almost missed the $49.99 deal last year on the Nest Hub, and missing out would have cost me at least $200 at the time. Don’t do the same.

