Don’t miss the lowest-ever price on the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3: only $149

Right now, Best Buy is running a Flash Sale for today and tomorrow where they are slashing prices across the board on everything from laptops to watches to washers and dryers. The savings are pretty awesome, and of course there are a few Chromebooks thrown into the mix as well. Though some of the deals aren’t worth writing home about, there’s one that stands out as a deal you shouldn’t overlook.

Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3 for $170 off

When we reviewed the new Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3, I was incredibly impressed by the fit and finish of a device clearly destined for bargain segment. Even with its all-plastic chassis, the Slim 3 is firm and confident and the 1080p IPS screen absolutely shines. With a solid keyboard, smooth trackpad, and super-long battery life (touted at 12+ hours), this Chromebook is a solid choice for those looking to tackle standard workloads without constantly looking for a charger.

And right now, it is on sale for a staggering $170 off MSRP for an all-time low of only $149. You simply don’t get this sort of touchscreen and build quality at this price very often, so if you are in the market for a great, affordable, enjoyable Chromebook, get this one now! It’s a flash sale, so you only have through the day tomorrow to take advantage. Don’t hesitate too long!

