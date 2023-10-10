Move Over Prime Day: Best Buy Launches 48-Hour Flash Sale

As the holiday season looms closer and closer, retailers are getting a jumpstart on sales to draw consumers’ attention, and the shoppers’ wallets. While Prime Day often steals the show, this year, Best Buy wants you to know that Amazon isn’t the only place to score a good deal on tech and has launched its own flash sale.

This sale will only last 48 hours and includes a wide range of products, so whether you’re in the market for a new TV, scouting for that perfect Chromebook, or wanting to upgrade your smart home security, this flash sale has it all. And it’s not just tech, small kitchen appliances are included too.

Those enrolled in the My Best Buy Plus or Total rewards programs can enjoy even more slashed prices and exclusive deals. And now is a great time to join! October is Member Exclusive Month at Best Buy so you can get some extra goodies like early access to Black Friday deals, an extra $50 reward certificate when you spend $500 or more, and weekend event exclusives! You can learn more about membership here.

While the entire sale has lots of great deals, we’ve spotlighted a few standout offers below for you to consider. Why wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Dive into these awesome Best Buy deals right now!

Lenovo – Slim 3 Chromebook 14″ FHD Touch-Screen Laptop – MediaTek Kompanio 520 Save $170 $149 at Best Buy

Acer – Chromebook 315 – 15.6″ HD Display Laptop – Intel Celeron N4020 Save $170 $129 at Best Buy

Save up to 40% on select Google Nest smart home products Shop at Best Buy

More flash sale top tech deals:

