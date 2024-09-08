Don’t miss out on this $169 Chromebook with an awesome screen

The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook isn’t what you’d consider a high-end laptop, but it does come with some perks that are undeniably good. Normally priced at $319, this attractive, light, long-lasting Chromebook can be had for just $169 right now; and at this price, it comes with some seriously awesome inclusions.

First up is the build quality. As we said in our review of this device, Lenovo really set a different standard for affordable Chromebooks with the Slim 3, molding the entire chassis to feel seamless, smooth, and well-constructed – even though it’s all plastic, all around.

Second – and probably most interesting for potential buyers – is the fact that this device comes with a 14-inch IPS touchscreen that it super colorful, vibrant, and hits that coveted 300 nits of brightness. Seriously, this screen almost feels out of place at this sort of price point.

And that’s exactly what makes this Chromebook such a great deal. It’s well-made, the screen is fantastic, and the MediaTek Kompanio 520 inside gets insane battery life. Sure, it’s not the fastest processor out there (I’d keep things limited to a few tasks at once if it were me), but it gets by just fine on basic tasks and can get them done for long, long periods of time. Lenovo claims 13.5 hours of use, and you’ll get that and likely more from this setup.

But this deal is probably gone after today, so don’t miss it. We don’t know when it will return, and history shows us that $150 off this Chromebook only comes around every once and a while. Don’t miss the opportunity to get a very good Chromebook at a very low price today.