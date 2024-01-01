Don’t miss a second chance at the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $329

For the last week of the year, one of the best deals in the Chromebook world showed up not just at Best Buy, but at Lenovo as well: the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for just $329. These deals have tended to mirror each other in the past since Lenovo offers the option to pick up orders placed on their website at a local Best Buy store for Chromebooks they sell both on their site and via Best Buy’s multiple channels.

However, as of this morning, this discount stopped at Best Buy, bringing the beloved Chromebook back up to its full $499 MSRP. While that’s a bummer for anyone who was planning on strolling into their local store to pick one up, there’s still hope in the form of Lenovo’s own website and the Best Buy pickup option during checkout.

Buy from Lenovo, pick up at Best Buy

In one of the best moves I’ve ever seen from a manufacturer store, Lenovo has partnered with Best Buy to let you purchase your Chromebook from Lenovo’s website and pick it up from a local Best Buy. I’m not sure how all of that shakes out on the back end for both companies, but it is a win-win for consumers searching for great deals.

Right now over at Lenovo’s site, the Duet 5 is still on sale for $329, meaning you can make your purchase via Lenovo’s site and set the pickup of your new device to a local Best Buy store of your choosing – provided they have it in stock. It’s a really cool setup that allows Lenovo to have a bit more control on the device they want to see discounted even when Best Buy is done with the sale.

But as I said, these deals tend to stick together, mirroring one another on Lenovo’s site and on Best Buy’s as well. So if you have some money in your pocket from last month’s gift-giving get-togethers that you’ve been holding for a fantastic Chromebook tablet experience, now is your time.

