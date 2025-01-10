Ditch the dead spots: Nest Wifi Pro 3-Pack is back on sale

If you’re looking to upgrade your home network, Best Buy has a deal that might be worth checking out! They are currently offering the 3-pack of Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6e Mesh Routers for just $300. While not as good as the Black Friday deal that got the price down to $280, this still brings the price per node down to a reasonable $100 and is an easy recommendation if you want to kickstart 2025 with blazing-fast WiFi.

Google’s Nest Wifi Pro is a top-of-the-line mesh router system designed to blanket your home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi 6E coverage. This means no more buffering or lag while working from home, streaming your favorite shows, or playing games online. The Nest Wifi Pro supports speeds of up to 5.4 Gbps, but remember that your actual speed will depend on your internet service provider and home environment.

As for coverage, this Nest Wifi Pro 3-pack can cover up to 6,600 square feet, making it a great option for larger homes/offices or if your point of entry creates some hard-to-reach places. With trim-band access, the Nest Wifi Pro can leverage the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and the new 6 GHz band for faster speeds and a more reliable connection. If you need a little less coverage, the 2-pack is also on sale for $240, which brings your price per node to $120.

For those already using Google Home devices, the Nest Wifi Pro is a natural fit. It seamlessly integrates with the Google Home ecosystem, making setup and management a breeze. You can easily control your network, create temporary guest networks, set schedules, and even control access for specific devices all from the Google Home app.

Google Nest Wifi Pro’s latest update

And Google’s been busy rolling out some key updates to the Nest Wifi Pro, too. A recent software upgrade brought a bunch of under-the-hood improvements that boost mesh network performance. With the update, you now get more stable connections between nodes, a smoother roaming experience as you move around your house, and faster switching speeds. All of this adds up to a more seamless and reliable Wi-Fi experience, which is exactly what you want from a premium mesh system like the Nest Wifi Pro.

If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading your home network, this Best Buy deal on the Nest Wifi Pro 3-pack might be the nudge you need. It’s a smart investment in your home’s connectivity, especially with more and more devices demanding a piece of your WiFi bandwidth.