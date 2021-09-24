Access to ‘Chat suggestions’ is being directly integrated into Google Calendar events

Google recently added Chat suggestions to its revamped Hangouts replacement so that you could easily discuss details of a meeting with participants for up to 10 minutes before and after the call. These suggestions came in the form of chat messages or groups that were intelligently and automatically opened up on your behalf so you didn’t have to go out of your way to do it manually.

Now, the company is adding said Chat suggestions directly into Google Calendar events tied to Meet calls so you have yet another quick way to access them. It will appear to the left of the email option for contacting attendees. See below for an example. The yellow circle you see is drawing attention to the new icon. Its placement makes sense, for group chat, but keep in mind that you can already directly message individuals by hovering over their profile photo here.

I say ‘now’, but that term is relative – Google is, of course, adding this feature with a rolling update approach, as always. If you have a Rapid Release domain, you can look forward to this convenience as early as, well, now. More accurately, between four days ago and the next week and a half. For those of you with Scheduled Release domains, it will begin making an appearance as early as October 4, 2021, though you may need to wait for up to two weeks.

On mobile, both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains will have to wait for up to two weeks after the aforementioned October 4th date. Yep, it’s a slower rollout for everyone on mobile, but it’s still a welcome feature, so it’s probably no big deal, right? Let me know if this is something you may make use of or if you see it as extra clutter.