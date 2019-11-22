Gamers Rejoice, Destiny is back online after nearly an 8-hour outage

As Robby reported this morning, Stadia gamers were unable to access Destiny 2 due to what appears to be an outage on Bungie’s end that affected not only the newly released streaming service but Destiny 1 & 2 servers across the board. The outage left users unable to log in and hence, no one was playing Destiny today regardless of your platform of choice.

We are investigating issues affecting Destiny 1 and Destiny 2. Please standby for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 22, 2019

After nearly eight hours of downtime, it appears that the Destiny 2 server, for Stadia at least, is back up and running. There hasn’t been an update from Bungie’s official Twitter help account but I suspect that some form of news should trickle down the pipes later in the day. At this point, it is unclear what the cause is but it is most unfortunate for Stadia as it has been a rocky start for Google’s streaming game platform.

For now, it’s probably a good time to take a break and jump into a game. Everything will get sorted in the end and we still have high hopes for Stadia and what it has to offer to the masses.

