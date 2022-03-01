Desktop users have installed Progressive Web Apps 270% more over the past year

We previously heard from Google that Android app installs on Chromebooks skyrocketed up past 190% for this past year, and today, the companies shared a new statistic that has us excited. Over on the ChromeOS.dev blog, Natalia Gvak, Head of Chrome OS Apps Ecosystem Product Marketing for Chrome OS spent some time recapping the benefits that Progressive Web Apps or PWAs bring to anyone using the Chrome browser on Windows, macOS, or Chrome OS desktops and laptops.

For those who are unaware, PWAs tout several features that are app-like in quality and allow websites to mimic mobile apps without the need for a traditional installation. Basically, you can use them offline in specific circumstances (Like Youtube Premium on Chrome OS), use touch and swipe capabilities, and more, and they work standalone with just a few clicks.

In fact, they’re becoming so advanced that they’re beginning to replace traditional desktop software for many users. The use of mouse and keyboard input and more allows anyone to edit videos, create art, and play AAA games among other tasks with nothing but their web browser. Believe it or not, the “installation” of Progressive Web Apps has grown by over 270% between February 1, 2021, and February 1, 2022.

To get started, you can try out some of the following PWAs for yourself, but be sure to add to Google’s install statistic for next year by turning these websites into icons on your Chromebook or your desktop by following our simple guide!