Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise 5300 unboxing and first impressions [VIDEO]

Just today, FEDEX stopped by to drop off the newly-released Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise 5300 on our doorstep. If you recall, this Chromebook is the first in a new line of devices dubbed Chromebook Enterprise and these new Chromebooks come with all sorts of enterprise-ready features like Dell’s own VMWare capabilities built right in alongside the Chrome Enterprise license right out of the box.

Their price tags are high and their build quality is premium, but are they a good choice for general consumers? After all, with a clear and focused aim at the workplace, do these new Chromebooks from Dell offer anything to the standard consumer that a Chromebook for much less can deliver? We obviously have to spend some time with this device to determine that answer, but my guess is that if you are here reading this, you are either in the market for devices for your business or you are a consumer who is thinking about plunking down some serious money for the best Chromebook money can buy.

Right off the bat, I can tell you this Chromebook delivers on the premium front. It is solid, it is durable, it is understated, and it is very fast. Since none of us here at Chrome Unboxed are IT professionals or CTO’s with enterprise-level experience, we’re looking at this Chromebook as a consumer would and hoping to help those of you not in the corporate world to make a decision on whether or not this device is worth the money. Out of the box, I already like it a lot, but we need time to test things and see if there’s any way these new Dell Chromebooks are worth the money outside of the corporate environments they are clearly made for.