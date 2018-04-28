Deals: Insignia Alarm w/Google Assistant $75 & $100 Off!

I was going to share this deal around lunchtime today until I checked out the inventory at our local Best Buy and realized they had these things in stock. That prompted us to head over to the Chik-fil-a that happens to be right next to Best Buy. After a spicy chicken deluxe, we headed over and lucked out by getting the last two open-box deals for the crazy low price of $21 each.

If you haven’t seen these before, they are Best Buy’s in-house brand, Insignia™ and they offer all the functionality of a Google Home plus some pretty cool extra features.

Alarm Clock

As you can see, the Insignia™ Voice™ Smart BlueTooth Speaker has a nice little LED clock display right on the front and as the name implies, has a built-in alarm clock as well as BlueTooth.

Best Buy offers two models. The standard $99 version is close to the size of the original Google Home and the upgraded model is roughly 50% larger but boasts the addition of portability with a 5-hour rechargable battery so you can listen on the go or by the pool side.

We’ve looked at these before and all-in-all they’re good speakers. They’ll do everything you’d expect from a Google Home speaker but with so many similar devices on the market, we just never bothered doing a real hands-on.

Until now

Normally $99.99 and $149.99, Best Buy is having a fire sale on these smart-alarms. Right now, you can get the standard Insignia™ for the insane price of $24.99 (a savings of $75) or save even more when you grab the portable model for $49.99. ($100 off retail)

We got back with our $21 dollar open-box models and hooked them up asap. We’ll be doing a full review soon but first impressions are very positive. Unlike some other speakers I’ve tested, setup was as quick and seamless as any Google Home product. No jankiness or repeating steps to make it work. I powered it on, heard the familiar Google Home tones and off we went setting it up in under 5 minutes using the Google Home app.

Sound wise, I was even more impressed. You’re not going to DJ a party with the Insignia™ but it is comparable if not slightly better than my original Google Home. It has a noticeable amount of bass for a speaker this small and the mids and highs are clear and crisp so long as you keep the volume below 80 or so.

Check back soon to see our full review of the Insignia™ Voice™ Smart BlueTooth Speaker and if you’re so inclined, grab yourself one at the link below while there’s still time.

Insignia™ Voice™ Smart BlueTooth Speaker

If a Google Home is still on your wish list, Best Buy has a ton of deals on those as well. Free Home Minis with washer/dryer purchases, $30 off the Google Home Max and more. Check out all the Home deals below.

Google Home Deals At Best Buy