Save a whopping 50% off the new HP Chromebook 15.6″ right now

For a few months at this point, there has been an HP Chromebook 15.6″ available and on sale multiple times at Best Buy. But over that time, we’ve never really talked much about it for good reason: the screen. That device comes with an interesting processor (the Intel N200 that we’ve yet to test), but a strange and off-putting 1366×768 screen. That sort of resolution on that size of a screen simply makes no sense, and becuase of that, we’ve shied away from sharing any deals on it.

But a few weeks back, I became aware of an upgraded version of this Chromebook mainly due to the leaks surrounding ‘Chromebook Plus’ on the horizon. You can read more about what we know about ‘Chromebook Plus’ in our post/video about the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3i, but what you need to know for this deal today is the fact that HP does have a better version of the latest Chromebook 15.6″ that we became aware of while digging around for info about ‘Chromebook Plus’.

$250 off for a solid-looking device

At the moment, we’ve yet to get our hands on this particular Chromebook, but the overall package looks pretty great. Assuming HP’s general attention to details on the keyboard and trackpad, we can add those parts to a solid internal offering (Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage), a 1080p camera, and 1080p anti-glare screen. From the looks of it, I think we’re looking at a great Chromebook.

And when you take all of that hardware and drop the price by 50%, you get a stunning deal that cannot be ignored. If you are looking for dainty convertible or detachable Chromebook, this clearly isn’t for you. But if you are on the hunt for a solid device that should be capable and comfortable for a very wide swath of tasks, this one could be a great fit. And at this sort of price, it’s hard to go wrong.

