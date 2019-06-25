Huge Savings On The Lenovo’s 4K Yoga Chromebook

The end of 2018 brought us a slew of great Chromebooks and set the stage for where we currently are in the market. Where is that, exactly? Well, we have so many great choices on Chromebooks large and small that it tends to come down to price when buyers are making a decision on what Chromebook to get.

With so many things being similar across so many Chromebooks, the opportunities are favorable for quality competition and frequent sales as a result. However, sometimes a Chromebook with a particularly exceptional quality goes on a massive sale, and we have to make sure our readers know it.

Today is one of those days, and over on Lenovo’s website, the very excellent 4K Yoga Chromebook C630 is on sale for a whopping $225 off the regular price. That brings the only 4K Chromebook on the market down to $675 and for that price, you get a whole lot! Here’s a recap:

8th-gen Core i5 8250U

8GB RAM

128GB Storage

Backlit Keyboard

Glass trackpad

4K UHD Display

All-aluminum build

56 Watt-hour battery

Overall, this was one of the best Chromebooks I’ve used with the most bang for the buck at this price that I’ve seen. With the 15.6-inch size, a pin-sharp display (that is one of the best screens we’ve seen on a Chromebook), plenty of RAM and storage, this Chromebook delivers the goods. Sure, it is larger than a lot of devices, but if you are at a table or desk most times, you are getting a fantastic workstation with all the bells and whistles you could ever want in a Chromebook.