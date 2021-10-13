Deal: Pre-order the new Navi Gaming Chair from AndaSeat and save 10%

Here at Chrome Unboxed, we work hard but we also love to play hard. Whether we’re teeing up to the golf simulator or jumping into our daily lunch match of PUBG Mobile, we’re all about striking that work-life balance. When you spend as much time in front of a desk as we do, it’s important to have a high-quality chair to maximize comfort and support and that’s exactly why AndaSeat is the official chair of work and play here at the Unboxed Media HQ.

AndaSeat is a leading eSport gaming chair brand known around the world for its ergonomically designed products that are the number one choice of numerous league gamers. AndaSeat’s has teamed up with the team from the multi-gaming eSport team Natus Vincere to launch two custom-designed gaming chairs based on AndaSeat’s popular Dark Demon Series. The chairs feature unique Navi designs and upgraded ergonomics for extreme support and comfort and you can save 10% on the new gaming chairs when you pre-order direct from AndaSeat. Take a look.

These chairs aren’t for the faint at heart. My Fnatic Edition is a solid as a tank and the new Navi models are no different. Seriously, these things are solid as a rock thanks, in part, to the TitanSteel framework and aluminum base. Like other AndaSeat chairs, the all-new Navi Edition comes with comfort-minded neck pillows and lumbar support.

The chair is designed ergonomically to contour and perfectly fit to the shape of body with its patent – pending Re-DenseAD+ Moulded Foam, which is of upgraded density and enhanced longevity. The NAVI edition provides strong support for the spine during long, hard gaming sessions. It also comes with two adjustable pillows – lumbar pillow and head pillow to prevent bad posture, ensuring ultimate comfort during long hours.

Product Highlights

DuraXtraAD+Leather

Re-DenseAD+ Moulded Foam(60kg/m³)

SyncTiltAD+ 90-160°Reclining Backrest

Luxurious Lumbar Pillow & Head Pillow

4-Dimensional Armrests60mm Smooth & Quiet PU Casters

60mm Smooth & Quiet PU Casters

TitanSteelAD+ Framework

Premium Aluminum Base

Class – 4 Gas Lift

The AndaSeat Navi Edition gaming chairs are available for pre-order with a 10% discount which brings the price down to $449.99. That’s a decent chunk of change but it’s tough to put a price on comfort. That’s especially true if you are a hardcore gamer or like us, spend 8+ hours a day in front of your desk. Pre-orders for the UK and greater EU are available here and here. US shoppers can grab the discounted price below.

AndaSeat x NAVI Gaming Chair