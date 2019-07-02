Deal Of The Day: Snag This Versatile Lenovo Chromebook For Only $204

Let’s say you were in the market for a new Chromebook. Now, let’s propose you need said Chromebook sooner than later and you have a budget of two hundred dollars. (give or take a couple of George Washingtons)

If you were to ask me, which Chromebook you should buy. I would hands-down, unequivocally tell you that this deal has your name written all over it.

Lenovo has had a long run with the MediaTek MT8173 ARM processor and their latest rendition, the Chromebook C330, has continued the forward momentum begun by its predecessors. While we’ve often recommended the C330 due to its versatility, durability and relatively low price, this deal makes it the absolute best Chromebook you can buy in the $200 price range. (There aren’t many in this range and the majority of them are absolute garbage.)

Thanks to a hefty discount and another site-wide sale from Rakuten, the 64GB model of the Chromebook C330 can be yours for $203.99 plus tax (retails for $299). For two Benjamins, you can get a rugged convertible that is portable and capable of handling light to moderate tasks with ease.

Do remember our one nit with this device. Being that it is based on the original Lenovo Flex 11, the Auto Update Policy date for the C330 is March of 2022. That means it is only guaranteed updates to this date. Still, if you’re in desperate need of a good Chromebook on the cheap, I’m calling this the deal of the month.

Grab one from Rakuten and use the site-wide promo code “SAVE15” to score the savings. Don’t forget to sign up for Ebates by Rakuten and get a little cash back for your trouble.