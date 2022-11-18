Deal of the Day: Grab this portable Lenovo ChromeOS tablet for only $189

Don’t let its age fool you. Lenovo’s original MediaTek-powered Chromebook Duet tablet is still an excellent little device for various tasks. If you’re looking for a secondary device for the kids or just something for content consumption, the 10.1″ ChromeOS detachable is a solid choice if you can pick one up on sale. Today happens to be one of those days.

Now, if you’re looking for the latest and greatest ChromeOS tablet, you should definitely look at Lenovo’s newer Snapdragon-powered models. You get a significant boost in horsepower with either the Duet 3 or Duet 5 and the latter of those devices is on sale right now for a mere $369. For that, you get a productivity-minded 13.3″ tablet with a beautiful OLED display. It’s an incredible deal but it’s also a hefty price bump if you simply don’t need the extra power and larger display.

The original Duet from Lenovo regularly retails for $299 and at that price, I’d steer clear in favor of newer Chromebooks like the Duet 3 that sells for $379 MSRP. However, if that won’t work for your budget and you really just want a tote-around tablet for basic tasks, the original Lenovo Duet Chromebook tablet is Best Buy’s Deal of the Day today and you can pick it up for $189. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on the OG Duet and honestly, it is very much worth buying at that price.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Specs

MediaTek MT8183

4GB RAM

128GB of storage

10.1-inch FHD+ IPS touch display at 400 nits

USI stylus compatible

Included detaching keyboard with trackpad

0.99 lbs

USI Compatible

AUE: June 2028

Again, this is Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. That means at the end of the day, this deal is gone. I would hope that Lenovo continues to put the Duet on clearance. It’s a great little device but it really needs to have a new MSRP of around $200 or less. Grab one at the link below before it’s too late.