Grab this premium ChromeOS tablet and save $130

Looking to score that perfect holiday deal on a new Chromebook? You’re in luck. Black Friday is no longer reserved for one single shopping day. Instead, retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and many more are running month-long discounts on everything under the sun. That includes some of the best Chromebooks on the market.

Earlier today, Robby shared a gem of a deal on Lenovo’s formidable Chromebook Flex 5i that can save you as much as $200. With that, you’ll be getting a powerful 13.3″ ChromeOS convertible that’s capable of handling a hefty workload. If a tablet is more your style, the best ChromeOS tablet on the market is once again on sale and you can pick it up for a cool $379 if you act fast.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC. That, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 13.3″ OLED display gives it just enough power and screen real estate to make it a versatile enough device for work and play alike. While I personally wouldn’t want to work from a detachable all the time, this Chromebook’s removable keyboard is solid enough that I could use it as a productivity device when I’m on the go. Snap off the keyboard and you have a bright, beautiful tablet that’s great for content consumption. As a matter of fact, we have one around the house that my wife uses regularly to watch videos and when I need a device in a pinch, I’ll pick it up to knock out some tasks.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a discount on Lenovo’s versatile 2-in-1 but the $130 discount takes it down to its lowest price ever at $369. At this price, the larger Duet 5 is $10 less than the smaller Duet 3 which has only 4GB of RAM. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, this is absolutely the best ChromeOS tablet on the market and it is a steal at this price. Best Buy is rolling out new deals daily so I’d grab this one before it’s gone. New deals are on the way but you won’t find another ChromeOS tablet that’s this good at this price.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Specs

Chrome OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC

8GB RAM

128GB storage

13.3″ OLED Touchscreen with Stylus support

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Detachable keyboard/folio case

