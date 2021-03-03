Deal of the Day: $30 of the 7″ Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant

So, I was making dinner for the family last when the kids fired up some tunes on our Lenovo Smart Display that we keep on the kitchen counter. My son asked me to turn it up “really louder” and after cranking it up to 9, I realized that this unassuming smart display packed a bigger punch than I realized. I generally use Lenovo’s smaller smart display for ambient audio or for displaying a recipe when cooking up something new but make no mistake, it is a formidable speaker for any average size room.

Best Buy’s Deal of the Day has knocked the price of the Lenovo Smart Display down to $69 and I’d argue that it is a much better value at this price than dropping $90 on Google’s comparable Nest Hub. Don’t get me wrong. The Nest Hub is a great smart display with good audio for a device its size but it lacks a camera and has a larger footprint that makes it slightly less space-saving than Lenovo’s smart display. Neither one of these devices is going to be your go-to when pumping some jams at a block party and it is for that reason that I will choose the Lenovo over the Nest Hub every time.

7″ Lenovo Smart Display

7″ 1024 x 600 LCD touch display

Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in

dual microphone

2-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls

Bluetooth 5.0 (woohoo)

Wifi 2.5/5G

2 x 1.5″ 5W stereo speakers

Passive radiator

1.5 lbs

6.93″ x 3.27″ x 6.10″

Lenovo Smart Display at Best Buy