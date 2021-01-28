Deal of the Day: $250 off this premium Google Assistant smart speaker

If you had $100 and you were shopping for a Google Assistant smart speaker, I would undoubtedly point you to Google’s own Nest Audio. The latest offering from Google offers all of the features you’d expect from the Google Assistant along with punchy, clear audio. Bang for your buck, it’s still our number one pick for smart home audio but, as the saying goes, there’s an exception to every rule.

Best Buy’s Deal of the Day features one of the highest-rated Google Assistant speakers on the market is down to $99.99. The Harman Kardon Citation 100 normally retails for $350 and is what one reviewer describes as a “Bassy, Brassy, Bossy Bargain.” Overall, the powerful Citation 100 is rocking a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Best Buy and most shoppers agree that the audio quality is superior to nearly every smart speaker in its segment.

The Harman Kardon Citation 100 features a single 20mm tweeter along with a 102mm woofer. At nearly 11″ tall, the Citation 100 is substantially taller than the Nest Audio that comes in just under 7″. The larger chassis and significantly larger woofer are responsible for the impressive bass response that the Citation outputs. If you’re ready to get into the smart home game but are serious about audio, this speaker – and this deal – are a must-have. The grey model is the only one available as the black model has already sold out so get one before they’re gone.

Harman Kardon Citation 100 at Best Buy