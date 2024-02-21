My favorite affordable Chromebook is back down to just $219

As we saw throughout 2023, Chromebook deals come and go; but as a whole they are here to stay. Unlike what we used to experience where we’d only have a device or two on sale here and there, every week we’re met with new deals, repeated deals, and vanishing deals that are here one day and gone the next.

And in that sort of environment, it is tempting to simply think that the device you want will hit that coveted sale price within a few days of whenever it is you are ready to make a purchase. It sure feels that way, anyway. But the past few months have shown this not to be the case. Chromebooks that have enjoyed price reductions week after week have gone months without a sale, and now that there are so many competent models out there, it feels like we might be moving to a bit of a different rhythm with Chromebook deals in 2024.

I say all of that because this deal on the excellent, affordable Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook had been a regularly-available discount a few months back, but we haven’t seen the price dip on it for a while at this point. The last real sale on it was at the end of 2023, so it’s been weeks on end that this really great device has been available at its full MSRP of $319 with no price drops in sight. But that drought ends today!

As of this morning, the well-built and capable Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is back down to just $219 and is what I would consider the epitome of affordable Chromebooks. It is superbly built with a well-crafted – albeit all plastic – chassis. The screen (like what we see on the awesome Slim 3i Chromebook Plus) is bright, punchy, and a real treat to look at and the keyboard/trackpad combo is better than most. Add to that a competent MediaTek Kompanio 520, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and you are looking at a solid device for standard Chromebook tasks.

While the performance of this Chromebook isn’t going to blow your socks off, it gets by just fine, and for $219, it just feels great to use. In this price range, you simply don’t expect an experience like the Slim 3 provides, and I absolutely love when it goes on sale. At $219, you’ll really enjoy this device for daily tasks and maybe as a side device you keep around the house. But don’t miss it: this $100 savings could disappear and stay gone for a while if history tells us anything.

