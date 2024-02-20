A long lost Chromebook Plus deal has returned from ASUS

Back in the latter parts of 2023, I was under the impression that we might see Chromebook Plus models on sale all the time. Right after launch, we saw deal after deal on most models and it really felt like these new devices were built to be on sale. But after November, things calmed down quite a bit, and though we’ve still had deals off and on with Chromebook Plus models, they haven’t been nearly as aggressive as I once thought they’d be.

And one of the newer Chromebook Plus models that was once on sale most often and is quietly one of the most impressive of the pack – the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip – hasn’t seen a discount since late November. Back then, I thought this device would be the poster child for Chromebook Plus models that go on sale all the time. Now it simply looks like it won’t be discounted too frequently after all.

And perhaps that’s for a good reason. As one of the Chromebook Plus models I reviewed before the others, I think I was a bit too quick to mark it down as solid and move on to the rest. But now that I’m getting close to finally having reviews done for all the new Chromebook Plus models, I’m reminded of how good this unassuming, mildly-thick Chromebook really is.

As I said in my review, this device is a blue-collar workhorse. It isn’t out to astound you with a wafer-thin design and isn’t going to win a spec sheet battle anytime soon. But when you add up the pieces, you quickly realize that the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip gets basically everything you need in a great Chromebook right; and when it is on sale, it does it all at a very reasonable price.

With a 300 nit screen, convertible form factor, solid build quality, Chromebook Plus internals (AMD Ryzen 3 7320C, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage), fantastic backlit keyboard, USI support, and surprisingly good speakers, this humble Chromebook really does deliver in all the ways that count. And right now, you can save $100 on it for the first time in 2024 and spend only $399 for all this one offers.

Usually, we tell you to act quickly since there’s never a guarantee of a Chromebook deal coming back around; even though we feel pretty confident they will at some point. This one, however, could be here today and then gone for a long, long time. And as you can see if you watch my review above, you won’t be disappointed in this device one bit. It’s quintessential Chromebook Plus, and that means it’s a great experience through and through. Don’t miss out!

