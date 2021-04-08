Act fast to save on our favorite affordable Chromebook: the Lenovo Flex 5

Since its debut in early 2020, the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook has been among the best Chromebooks you can buy for the money on any given day. With a whole slew of great features for the starting price of $409, this Chromebook has been a great value since the day it hit shelves. For that $409, you get an IPS screen, solid build, backlit keys, a good trackpad, fine I/O, a convertible form factor, a 10th-gen Core i3 processor and USI pen support. There’s little missing from the formula and the fact that it starts at $409 is and always has been pretty astounding.

With devices like this, sales don’t happen too often. After all, the every day price is so good it makes sense that we wouldn’t see deep discounts on a regular basis. So, when we do see a decent markdown on the Flex 5, it is worth drawing attention to, and today is one of those days. Thought the Flex 5 was only available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at the outset, an 8GB/128GB version has been with us for a bit that makes for an even more potent Chromebook combo. While the standard sub-$500 price tag on that device is great, the same holds true: any price reduction is a reason to take notice.

For right now, both configurations are on sale at Amazon with the 4GB model coming in at $380 and the 8GB hitting $438. The bigger savings are clearly reserved for the 8GB/128GB model, but either price for either of these Chromebooks is a fantastic deal that you should absolutely jump on if you are even remotely in the market for a new laptop. Again, I can’t stress how much better this Chromebook is than its asking price would indicate and when you can save a few bucks, it just makes things a bit sweeter. Hurry, though. Amazon is infamous for price jumps at the drop of a hat.

Buy the Lenovo Flex 5 at Chrome Shop