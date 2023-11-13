Lenovo Slim 3: this is the best Chromebook to buy under $150

When it comes to great Chromebooks, there are usually two schools of thought: build the best overall device regardless of price, and get the best bang for your buck. Of those two, the Chromebook we’re talking about today definitely falls in the latter category, and for just $149 right now, you can snag the wildly-good Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook at Best Buy.

At a whopping $170 off right now, this device doesn’t need to do too much to be a decent purchase. But the Slim 3 gets a ton of stuff right, and those little wins make this $149 price point absolutely bonkers when you consider all you are getting for the money.

For starters, the screen on the Slim 3 is so much better than you expect in a low-cost Chromebook. At 14-inches and 1080p, this 300 nit touchscreen doesn’t just get bright and have anti-glare treatment: its colors pop off the panel just like what we see in the Slim 3i Chromebook. This screen is special at this price point.

The all-plastic chassis is firm and well-made, with seams that come together perfectly, giving the entire device a considered feel. Upward-facing speakers flank the solid keyboard and trackpad, rounding out the great look and feel the Slim 3 delivers.

Inside, you get the new MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While that combo definitely won’t be the fastest Chromebook you’ve ever tried, the performance is actually just fine for standard Chromebook activities and the battery life is multi-day if you don’t have the display cranked to 100% all the time. 12-14 hours is completely realistic, and that is hours of use. It’s a battery life beast.

And right now, you can get your hands on one of these Chromebooks for a staggering $149, and that is completely crazy. The Slim 3 has only been on sale a handful of times, and it has only hit this price once before. As we’ve seen prior, this deal won’t last, so jump on it as soon as possible if you can.

