Massive deal brings the Core i3 Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i to an even crazier $269

For the third time in a week, we find ourselves talking about the relatively pedestrian Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i. Don’t get me wrong: this Chromebook is solid and nice to use, but when it was released, the improvements over the original Flex 5 were fine, but nothing truly noteworthy. After all, the build quality is largely the same, the color change is welcome but not game-changing, and the upgraded internals make things a bit faster but likely go a bit unnoticed to the average consumer.

The starting price of this Chromebook has always been solid, even if this current iteration brought that famously-low MSRP up to a still-excellent $429. For some reason, the launch window was a bit late and that meant we had eyes on 12th-gen Intel-powered Chromebooks as we were beginning to see the sun set on 11th-gen devices like this Flex 5i.

But time has only served to make this affordable, capable Chromebook more appealing here at the end of 2022. With an IPS panel, USI pen support, convertible form factor, upward-facing speakers, a speedy 11th-gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there’s a lot to like in this affordable, humble Chromebook. And with the latest deals, this one has only become that much more impressive.

Down to $269

Right now, you can snag the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i with the Core i3 for only $269 on Amazon. That deal may bleed over to other retailers, too, so we’ll include the link to Chrome Shop so you can keep an eye on it. Don’t forget, there’s the Pentium model as well that is currently going for just $220 at Best Buy that won’t be quite as fast, but will make a great gift for sure.

We’ve included links to both versions at Chrome Shop for your convenience, and we also dropped in the link to the Walmart listing as well. Right now, the one at Walmart is still full price, but it’s the time of year where that doesn’t mean much for very long. If you prefer shopping at Walmart, keep the Chrome Shop page bookmarked and you can keep an eye out for a deal there down the road. However, if you choose to take advantage of this deal right now, I’d do so soon. Life in the deals space is a bit of a roller coaster right now. Oh, and don’t miss our Lenovo Flex 5i giveaway; you can enter up at the top of the site by clicking the big, green banner.

