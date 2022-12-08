Don’t miss this huge deal on an upgraded Core i3 Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i for $330

Last month, we saw a substantial price drop for the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i, and not only are those prices back (basically), but there’s an upgraded model on offer from Amazon (and possibly other retailers by the time you read this) right now that is absolutely worth the money if you can spring for it.

At the moment, 3 models of the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i are out there to buy, and they will definitely offer differing levels of performance. The cheapest still available comes with the Pentium 7505 processor, 4GB of RAM and only 32GB of storage, and is available at Best Buy for $219. If the bottom line is a low price, this is the one to go for. You still get a backlit keyboard, an IPS touchscreen, USI pen support and a solid build quality.

The next step up is the Core i3 model (11th-gen) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That boost in processor and RAM will make this Chromebook a far better performer than the Pentium model, and the added storage will obviously be worth the money. Currently, it is $299 at Amazon and for this Chromebook, that is a fantastic price. We’ve seen it dip to $269 once before, but I don’t see that sort of price returning anytime soon.

Finally, also on Amazon, we have the model with the same Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, but upgraded to a whopping 256GB of storage. While that extra room won’t give you any speed boost, the feeling of having ample storage headroom is always welcome if you ask me. And when that feeling can be bought for only $30 more, I’d always lean towards going for it. At $329, this device with this amount of storage is a no-brainer.

Any way you choose, you can’t go wrong with this Chromebook. We’ve included a link to all of these deals at Chrome Shop (big, blue button below) for your convenience. The only way to get a better deal is to enter our giveaway and win one! You can go here to get entered to win (or hit the big button below) if you’re reading this before Monday, December 12th 2022. Look at it this way: if you win one, just return the one you purchase today if you are on the fence. An unopened box gets your money back every time. Good luck either snagging one of these devices on sale or winning one in our giveaway!

