The fan-favorite Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 returns to lowest-ever price at $170 off

It seems that the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 can’t help but return to the affordable depths it was at just back in the beginning of October. At that point, this excellent Chromebook tablet hit an all-time-low of $329, and today, it’s back at it again.

While I cannot wait to see what the next generation of Chromebook tablets look like, I’m also constantly reminded of how good the Duet 5 still is to use. On the desk with its 13.3-inch OLED display, it’s fantastic to knock out tasks and get work done.

But as a tablet, it’s equally enticing with the quad-speaker setup and capable Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor paired with its 8GB of RAM. Android games are a blast on this screen and the slim/rigid build quality makes it delightful to hold in your hands for tablet-centric activites.

During my review process, I made this device my go-to for the weekends, and I loved it. With a wider screen, that means a wider keyboard and no awkwardness on your lap. I loved being able to use a detachable device on a table or on the couch for getting stuff done, and then popping off the keyboard for reading, videos and a bit of gaming, too. This thing is absolutely versatile!

And right now it is an exceptional deal, too. At just $329, this Chromebook almost doesn’t make sense. The quality of the build, the screen, and the overall experience is so good that it feels strange that it can all be had for this sort of price. But for the time being, that is the case. While I won’t say “act quick because this deal won’t last,” I will say that it definitely comes and goes. And at some point, a successor will be on the way, and the inventory will dry up. So if you’re on the fence, I’d grab one now. It’ll make a fantastic holiday gift, too!

