Don’t miss this huge deal on the all-aluminum HP Chromebook x360 14c

It’s the time of year where even the wildest deals don’t really surprise us. Even so, this one is quite the doozy. For a device that gets so many things right, comes with so many premium features, and is such a pleasure to use, a price like this almost does it a disservice. When you see $399 for a gorgeous laptop, you assume something is wrong with it, right? I know I tend to, but that’s just not the case, here. Instead, this laptop is a shining example of great Chromebooks having fantastic staying power.

Right now, you can swing over to Best Buy and pick up the beautiful HP Chromebook x360 14c for only $399, a whopping 43% price reduction over its standard $699 asking price. And there’s very little that this Chromebook gets wrong in my opinion.

With a 14-inch IPS screen, all-aluminum chassis, brilliant backlit keyboard, huge glass trackpad, upward-firing speakers, USI pen support, fingerprint scanner, 11th-gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there’s nothing you’ll throw at this Chromebook that it won’t handle well. My one and only gripe with this Chromebook is the just-OK brightness of the display. At 250 nits, it isn’t a deal-breaker, but with a 300+ nit screen, this Chromebook would easily have made the Best Chromebooks of 2022 list.

That being said, I still loved my time with the HP Chromebook x360 14c and desperately hope HP has plans on making a 5th edition of it. There have been two x360 14c Chromebooks and two x360 14 Chromebooks before those. Each version has become better and better, and I can confidently say this current iteration is approaching peak Chromebook. If HP would simply add one of the many solid, available 14-inch screens that ship on other Chromebooks with better peak brightness and leave the rest of this device as-is (with an internal processor upgrade), they’d have an absolute beast on their hands.

As it stands for now, however, the current x360 14c is HP’s best consumer-facing Chromebook. No, it’s no match for the amazing and expensive HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, but it’s not built for the enterprise market, either. It’s for regular users. And for many of you out there, I’d argue that it is easily one of the best options you can find when it comes down to this sort of price. $399 for all this hardware is tough to come by, and we see deals like these come and go with great regularity. So if it sounds good to you, I’d go get it before the price creeps back up closer to the $699 MSRP.

