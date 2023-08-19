At $200 off, the 2023 HP Chromebook x360 14c is definitely worth a look

Continuing the trend of massive deals we’ve been seeing on Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook x360 14c (2023) can be had at a substantial price cut, bringing it down to a very compelling $499! This $200 price reduction turns a mildly-interesting Chromebook into a far-more-tempting offer. If you’ve been looking for a solid Chromebook option for around $500, now might be the time to take a closer look at the HP Chromebook x360 14c for 2023.

The x360 14c series has been a staple in HP’s Chromebook lineup for years at this point, consistently delivering features typically reserved for higher-end devices. For the past three iterations, it has offered features like fingerprint scanners, USI support, and a handy manual camera kill switch. The 2023 iteration of the x360 14c continues this pattern, and with the current price cut, it’s an even more attractive option.

One of the big changes for the 2023 version is the move to a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 1920×1200 resolution. Additionally, HP has finally delivered great sound to accompany the upward-firing speakers and the B&O branding we’ve seen over the years on these x360 devices. While the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook obviously still takes the crown in terms of sound quality, this latest x360 14c sees a massive improvement in the audio department with sound that is shockingly good.

And in terms of performance, this one doesn’t disappoint. Powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 and coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, you can expect a Chromebook that tackles most tasks with ease and efficiency.

At its initial price point of $699, I had my reservations with this Chromebook. The decision to shift from the sturdier aluminum chassis to a less-firm alloy on the bottom is a move I still don’t love. And the screen’s 250 nits of brightness is a frustrating limitation I really wish HP would address.

However, with the price now reduced to $499, these concerns are easier to overlook. Given the overall package and the features on offer, the HP Chromebook x360 14c (2023) certainly provides a pretty stellar value. It was already a device worth considering at its original price, but with the $200 markdown, it becomes a truly great value for the money.

