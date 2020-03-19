If you are looking for a great deal on a versatile Chromebook for remote work, this is it

It’s no secret that droves and droves of people are headed home for work. In just a week’s time, the response to the coronavirus pandemic has been unlike anything most of us have ever seen on a global scale. While it is unknown what comes next or how long the present conditions will need to last to make a real difference in ‘flattening the curve,’ one thing we can know for certain right now is there is a massive demand for tools and devices that will allow many of us to stay productive while staying home.

While we’re just as excited as anyone about new devices coming out and honestly just as bummed out about the prospect of delays, there’s no denying that the current crop of available Chromebooks is still impressive, great to use, and often on sale for prices that belie their overall usefulness and pleasant user experiences.

One such device is the HP Chromebook 15. When released in late summer of 2019, it was unexpected and a tad bit over-priced. The Core i3 model we tested at the time was retailing for $549 and only came with 4GB of RAM. As these things go, however, more models have emerged with different internal specs and price fluctuations have persisted as well. Not long ago, a version of this device began showing up that has the 8th-gen Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. That’s the device we’re talking about today.

Over at Amazon right now, the top-tier of this Chromebook is on sale for $445 and it has the aforementioned Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Mix that with a 15.6-inch IPS display, aluminum frame, thin body, thin bezels, number pad and relatively-light 4-pound chassis and you get a workhorse Chromebook that will do well in nearly every environment.

While the screen isn’t the brightest out there, indoor work is just fine with this display. Getting the added screen real estate, solid build, and number pad make this Chromebook a great work-from-home companion. Even if you don’t have a second monitor to extend your desktop, the larger display can give you a desktop feel even at the kitchen table. With these internals, you won’t have to think twice about speed or performance, either.

Other Chromebooks with these specs hover in the $600 range, so this deal is a great one if you are looking for a device that is going to serve you well in a remote work environment for quite some time. If you head over to Chrome Shop, you’ll see we’ve compiled the places you can get this device, but for now, Amazon is the place to buy it from. That could change on any given day, so be sure and at least check on all the links we’ve put there to make sure you are getting the best deal. As with all Chromebook deals, though, you should decide quickly: they don’t tend to last a long time.

