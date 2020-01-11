Powerful new 15-inch HP Chromebook shows up at Best Buy

While we were off to Las Vegas for the entirety of last week for CES 2020, most people didn’t find themselves fully engrossed in the yearly tech show the way we were. Instead, the world kept moving on and it was business as usual for everyone other than the 175,000 CES attendees hunting around Sin City for the newest, latest and greatest gadgets. While we were distracted by all the shiny stuff at CES, a new version of an existing Chromebook showed up at Best Buy, and it is really worth a look.

Originally, we were excited to share this new configuration because of the ridiculous price it was listed at. Just yesterday, the HP Chromebook 15 was on sale at Best Buy for only $349. That doesn’t sound like a crazy deal at first since this device initially emerged as a Chromebook with the Pentium Gold processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for around $399. While we’ve seen that processor bumped up to a Core i3 with 128GB of storage in a second variant, we’ve never seen the spec combo that is currently on sale at Best Buy.

This new version of the HP Chromebook 15 comes equipped with the Core i5 8250U, 8GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. This puts it in somewhat-rare territory that only belongs to a handful of Chromebooks at this point. With these internals, the HP Chromebook 15 will simply fly and the inclusion of the 15.6-inch IPS touch panel, backlit keys, full number pad, and great port selection only sweeten the deal. We’ve included our review of this Chromebook in its lesser variation below, but all the parts about the exterior and experience all hold. Just know this new version will have zero performance hangups.

HP Chromebook 15 Review: The First Chromebook With a Number Pad! While we were off to Las Vegas for the entirety of last week for CES 2020, most people didn't find themselves fully engrossed in the yearly tech show the way we were. Instead, the world kept moving on and it was business as usual for everyone other than the 175,000 CES attendees hunting around Sin C

Shop HP Chromebook 15 at Chrome Shop

All told, I think this is a decent Chromebook at $599, but as we saw just this weekend, Chromebooks are constantly going on sale. As a matter of fact, the equally impressive HP Chromebook x360 is on sale right now for $150 off the MSRP over at Amazon and Best Buy, and the truth is it resides in this sale state more often than not. With a weekend markdown to $349, I’d wager we’ll see more great deals on this variation soon enough, so bookmark it and keep an eye out for that to happen. Right now Best Buy seems to have an exclusive on this particular version, so we’ll just have to wait for them to drop it on sale once again, and we’ll report back when it happens.