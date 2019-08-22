Get the Dell Inspiron Chromebook for only $349 with this insane deal

As we move into the final throwes of summer, we inch closer and closer to the debut of a slew of new Chromebooks, detachables, and Chrome OS tablets. While there is little reason to doubt that we’ll see countless devices this fall and there’s every reason to be excited about new tech, don’t forget the amazing line of Chromebooks we have on offer right this moment that will be fantastic performers for years to come.

One of those devices is the very-proficient Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14. We reviewed Dell’s latest Chromebook back in January of 2019 and this Chromebook has aged well. Aside from my one main nag of only having 4GB of RAM, the Dell brings a lot to the table with its speedy Core i3 processor, all-aluminum build, great screen, included/stowable stylus, backlit keyboard, glass trackpad and convertible design. I’d go as far as saying that if Dell would have simply dropped 8GB of RAM into this thing, I’d crown it the best overall deal in the Chromebook space right now.

Normally $549, this excellent machine is now priced all the way down at $349 if you know where to go and how to leverage all the deals on offer. We’ve talked about these particular kinds of deals over at Best Buy before, but it bears repeating. If you are a student or have a student in your home, you can fully leverage this offer. I’m not condoning lying about this, but you also need to know Best Buy isn’t exactly stringent when checking on the validity of your claim.

Just head over to this page, log into your Best Buy account, and sign up for Student Deals. Once that is complete, you can simply stay logged in and then click the big blue button below and you’ll now see the price for the Dell Inspiron Chromebook dropped to $349. Again, for all you get in this package, it is almost impossible to tell anyone to wait on future Chromebooks. The Inspiron is fast, attractive, and feature-packed. If you are in the market, I wouldn’t skip this deal.