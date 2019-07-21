Deal Alert: Up To $250 Off A Pixel Slate Or Snag A Free Keyboard

The #madebyGoogle Pixel Slate tablet saw a hefty discount during Prime Days with savings and a free Google keyboard to boot. If you missed out, Best Buy and Google have just dropped some very enticing sales of their own.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering $250 off all three models of the Pixel Slate when you purchase it by itself or you can score the #madebyGoogle Keyboard for free when you bundle it with the tablet.

With the $250 savings, you’re better off buying them separately but hey, I’m not in charge of Best Buy’s marketing. So, do what makes you happy.

You can find all of Best Buy Pixel Slate deals at the link below.

Pixel Slate Deals From Best Buy

Google Store

If you’re like us and have an affinity for Brydge’s Slate keyboard, the Google Store has you covered. Right now, you can pick any model of the Slate and save $100. On top of that, Google is throwing in the Google or Brydge G-type keyboard for free!

That’s a saving of up to $299 depending on your keyboard choice.