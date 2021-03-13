Deal Alert: Up to $200 off these premium Chromebooks

New day, new deals. Best Buy has settled into a tick-tock model of rotating discounts on some of our favorite Chromebooks and we don’t want you to miss the chance at picking up that device you’ve been eyeing while saving a little scratch. Last week, it was a major price cut on the HP Chromebook x360 14c. This week, two of the best Chromebooks of 2020 are back on sale and that means savings of up to $200 on a 10th gen Comet Lake-powered Chromebook with all the Fixin’s.

First up, our top pick for Best Chromebook of 2020. That Acer Chromebook Spin 713 has proven itself as a worth champion with the perfect blend of powerful internals, premium build-quality, and a very reasonable price. At $629, you won’t find another Chromebook rocking a 10th gen Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Throw in the premium aluminum chassis and spacious 3:2 display and you’ve got yourself a Chromebook that practically anyone will enjoy using.

We can easily recommend the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 to just about anyone at its regular retail price but thanks to Best Buy, you don’t have to pay full pop. The premium Spin 713 is currently on sale for $529 and that, once again, makes it the best value of any Chromebook deal around. Check it out over at Best Buy because this deal will likely be gone sooner than later.

Next on the list, we have Samsung’s ultra-premium Galaxy Chromebook. This is the first iterating of the Galaxy. While some may argue that the follow-up Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a better overall value, there’s no denying the premium appeal of the first-gen Galaxy with its 4K AMOLED display, fingerprint sensor, and stowable stylus. There’s just something about this device that screams premium. So long as you can deal with the mediocre battery life, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a Chromebook that’s more satisfying to use. (Apart from the Google Pixelbook Go, that is.) Best Buy and Samsung proper are both selling the Galaxy Chromebook at a $200 discount at the moment. If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, Samsung offers extra discounts if you trade in an eligible phone or tablet and that can get the price all the way down to $514. Additionally, you can score 6% cashback at Samsung when you shop with Rakuten and you can combine these savings with Samsung’s discount program for eligible students, educators, first responders, and more. Check out the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook at Best Buy and Samsung. Don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account and get a little change back in your pocket.

