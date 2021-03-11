Deal Alert: Up to $150 off Google’s Pixelbook Go Chromebook

There is no shortage, at the moment, of premium Chromebook options. Whatever your need, there’s a flavor of Chrome OS device for just about everyone with prices ranging from sub-five hundred to more than a thousand dollars. Still, we have set high hopes for many of the latest Chromebooks that have arrived over the past 12 months but sadly, none have succeeded in fulfilling one particular item on our wishlist. That want? A device that rivals the Pixelbook Go when it comes to fit and finish. To this day, a non-Google Chrome OS device has yet to hit the market with an aesthetic or build quality that stands up to the Pixelbook Go’s meticulous design.

No, the Pixelbook Go isn’t the most powerful Chromebook around and it doesn’t have some of the latest and greatest features that you might find on more recent Chrome OS devices. There’s no fingerprint sensor. It doesn’t support a USI stylus. It’s not even a convertible. You know what? None of that matters when I pick up the Go and start to type. The look and feel of Google’s flagship are unmatched in the Chrome OS world. From the subtly beautiful design to the buttery Hush keyboard, I’ve yet to use a Chromebook that gives me the giddy feeling like that of the Pixelbook Go. Let’s not forget those robust, upward-firing speakers. The Pixelbook Go is one of the few devices on the market that you might actually enjoy using to binge on some of your favorite shows. Anyway, it is my opinion that the Pixelbook Go is still the most drool-worthy Chrome OS experience money can buy when we’re talking about the overall laptop experience.

If you’re looking for a premium experience over the latest internals, the Pixelbook Go is still one of our top picks and right now, you can save as much as $150 when you purchase the #madebygoogle Chromebook. The deal is available from Best Buy and the Google Store and the savings start with $50 off of the Core i5, 8GB/128GB model. In my opinion, that is the sweet spot for the Pixelbook Go. This CPU offers a significant performance boost over the base model’s Core m3 and the 128GB of storage is ample for most users. Moving up, you can take $100 of the Core i5, 16GB/256GB version or go all out and pick up the 4K, Core i7 model and save $150. You can find both listings at the links below. If you happen to be a Google One subscriber, you can grab 10% back in-store credit when you buy the Go from the Google Store. Make no mistake, this device is just as desirable now as it was when it launched more than a year ago.

Pixelbook Go on the Google Store

Pixelbook Go at Best Buy