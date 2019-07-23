Deal Alert: Three Premium Chromebooks Under $400

Best Buy isn’t relenting on the Chromebook deals. Today, you can score a trio of premium Chromebook models for as little as $299 if you meet certain criteria. On top of significant discounts that can save you up to $200, you can knock another $50 of these models along with others if you have a qualifying “Student Deals” account through the Best Buy members program. You can find out more about Best Buy Student Deals and see if you qualify here. Now, on to the deals.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

The Core m3, 4GB/128GB version of the Chromebook Plus is still on offer at Best Buy. As Robby previously stated, this is your best option among the many iterations of this device. Even without the student discount, $349 is a strong price to get a device that’s this versatile. If your budgeting and absolutely don’t want to go over $300, the Celeron version of the Plus V2 is a ridiculous $299 with the $50 student discount.

Samsung Chromebook Plus Core m3/128GB Samsung Chromebook Plus Core Celeron

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14

In the realm of insane flagship prices, the Core i3 Dell Inspiron with a garaged stylus is only $399. This is an all-around great device with its only drawback being the 4GB of RAM. If you aren’t a severe tab hoarder or using a ton of memory for other purposes, the Dell Inspiron Chromebook checks off practically every other box on our Chromebook wishlist.

If you qualify for Student Deals, the Dell drops to $349 and that’s unheard of for a device with a Core i-series processor that offers 2-in-1 capability, a stylus, Linux and Android apps as well as a hefty 128GB of storage.

Best Buy has quite a few student deals to be had at the moment including more Chromebooks, accessories and stuff for the dorm room. Check out everything here.