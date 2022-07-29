Deal Alert: This productivity-minded 15.6″ Lenovo Chromebook is only $299

Earlier this week, I shared a stellar deal on Lenovo’s 11th Gen Core i3 Chromebook Flex 5i. That deal is still available and it will land you a powerful, premium convertible for the low price of only $295. If you’re looking for the most bang for your buck, the 13.3″ Flex 5i 2-in-1 gets my vote for the best deal of the week. That said, some users want or need a larger screen or the convenience of an in-built numeric keypad. Whether you’re crunching numbers in a spreadsheet or just consuming some content, there’s definitely an appeal that comes from having a 15.6″ or larger laptop with a solid display and that’s exactly what I found for you today.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is a bit of a niche device as it offers a versatile 2-in-1 form-factor and just enough horsepower to handle moderate tasks. It does this while giving users access to a bright, 300 nit 15.6″ display and adds a productivity-focused numeric keypad to the better-than-average keyboard. While it won’t stand up to more-premium devices that are built with aluminum and powered by Core processors, the Flex 3i is no slouch and it’s a worth purchase if you can find one on sale.

Well, today just happens to be one of those days. Right now, Lenovo has knocked $185 off of the more-desirable Pentium 6000 version of the Flex 3i. This model comes with 8GB of RAM and a hefty 128GB of storage. Again, you get that crispy 300 nits FullHD display, upward-firing speakers, and a massive trackpad. This thing was designed for productivity but it is also a great device if you want to binge on some of your favorite shows. Normally $485, you can pick up the Flex 3i Chromebook from Lenovo for a cool $299.99 but that’s not all. If you use your free Rakuten account when you check out, you’ll score another 8% cash back on your next Big Fat Check. That brings the total price down to roughly $276 and that’s some solid savings. Check out the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i at the link below and don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account if you don’t already have one.