Deal Alert: $294 lands you this powerful 11th Gen Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook

12th Gen Intel Chromebooks are finally arriving and by the end of the year, we should have a solid selection of powerful Chromebooks from which to choose. That’s not even counting the slew of ARM-based devices that we’ll see powered by MediaTek and Qualcomm. (Perhaps even Google’s own Tensor at some point.) That said, the current class of 11th Gen Intel Chromebooks is still very worthy of your time and attention if you happen to be in the market for a new laptop.

The best part about buying an 11th Gen Intel Chromebook is that you can often score some of the latest and greatest features that ChromeOS has to offer while saving some serious cheddar. One such device is currently on offer over at Amazon and it features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 13.3″ convertible form-factor that makes it extremely versatile.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i iterates on Lenovo’s 10th Gen model with simple but powerful upgrades. Thanks to its price-to-features ratio, the Flex 5 family has long been one of our favorite devices. It cuts some corners here and there to keep the price down well below other “flagship” devices but does so without feeling or looking cheap. The 2021 model comes in a few configurations but the version in question here is equipped with a Core i3, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a backlit keyboard. You’ll also get those up-firing speakers along with USI compatibility for the stylus users out there.

This model of the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i appears to have gone on clearance to make room for the upcoming 12th Gen version and multiple Amazon stores have it new in the box for the extremely low price of $295 or less. You can find the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i available from third-party sellers as well as listings fulfilled by Amazon and they are new devices with a full factory warranty. For under $300, you’d be getting a whole lot of Chromebook for very little money and updates through June of 2028 guaranteed by Google. You can find all the buying options for the Flex 5i over on the Chrome Shop at the link below.