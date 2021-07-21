Deal Alert: The Tiger Lake HP Chromebook x340 14c is down to $540

As if the release of ASUS’ highly-anticipated Chromebook CX9 wasn’t enough to be excited about, HP has just dropped a killer deal in its premium Tiger Lake flagship and it’s a doozie. The 11th Gen Core i3 convertible comes packing 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a premium build that makes it the perfect device for most power users. Best Buy sells a version of this Chromebook with the same specs for $699 but oddly enough, the model on HP’s website retails for only $619. That alone is worth buying directly from HP but right now, you can score the “customizable” version of the HP Chromebook x360 14c and save $80.

The only real nits we have with this Chromebook is the screen. Like its predecessor, the Tiger Lake x360 14c has a relatively dim 250 nit display. That’s not to say that it’s horrible. On the contrary, the colors are great and the screen looks very good at any angle. You just won’t be using it in direct sunlight. Apart from that, this Chromebook gives you most of what the latest generation of Chrome OS devices has to offer.

The 14″ touchscreen is USI compatible so you can use any USI stylus you like and the premium aluminum chassis gives it the look and feel you’d expect from a top-tier laptop. It has a backlit keyboard, 2 USB-C ports, a MicroSD card reader, and a single USB-A port. This is the customizable model which means that you can upgrade the storage to 256GB and it will only cost you $30. That’s a solid deal on a very solid Chromebook and HP says they’ll ship it out before the end of the month. Check out the deal below starting at $539.99.

HP Chromebook x360 14c Tiger Lake