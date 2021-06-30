Deal Alert: Take up to $200 off these budget-friendly Lenovo Chromebooks

Sometimes, you just need an inexpensive laptop but don’t want to sacrifice all the niceties that come with more expensive devices. Thankfully, there is no shortage of mid-range or even budget Chromebooks out there and they frequently go on sale which can save you some serious cash. Two such devices are available at Best Buy right now and you can save as much as $200 while getting yourself a decent little (or big) Chromebook that will last you well into 2026. Both Chromebooks are from Lenovo and they each offer some nice features that should leave you content that you have spent your money well. Take a look.

Lenovo Chromebook C340-15 2-in-1

Larger Chromebooks are becoming more commonplace and 2021 has seen the debut of the first-ever 17.3″ devices in the space. Personally, I’m more of the 13.3″ or 14″ laptop type but I get that many users like the larger screen real estate and others really need a numeric keypad. For you, the Lenovo C340 15 may be right up your alley. With a 15.6″ Full HD touch display and an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, this convertible Chromebook makes for the perfect device to get some serious spreadsheet action going.

This laptop features an aluminum lid which gives it the look and feel of a premium laptop and the built-in numeric keypad makes it a great multi-tasker. Whether you’re crunching numbers or watching YouTube videos, this Chromebook is a great option if you can catch it on sale. Normally $499, I’d have to recommend something newer like the ASUS CX5 that costs only $169 more but right now, you can pick up the Lenovo C340 15 for only $299. If you need/want a larger Chromebook but you really need to stick to a budget, this is a very solid option at $300.

Chrome OS

Intel i3-8130U

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

1920 x 1080 FullHD touch display

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A

MicroSD

3.5mm audio jack

AUE date June 2026

Android and Linux app ready

Lenovo Chromebook C340 15

Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″

If you’re looking for something a bit more compact and even less expensive, the MediaTek-powered Lenovo Chromebook 3 makes for a great, lightweight companion for casual everyday use. This is the same MT8183 ARM processor found in the Lenovo Duet tablet so don’t buy this Chromebook expecting massive performance. Instead, this 180-degree clamshell is perfect for the home user that just needs to surf the web, do some online banking, or consume content. The Full HD non-touch model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and normally retails for $289. Right now, however, you can pick this Chromebook up for the deliciously low price of $159 and you’ve got yourself a handly little knock-around device that will still get updates through May of 2027.

Chrome OS

14″ Full HD TN display

MediaTek MT8183 ARM SoC

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

180-degree fold-flat design

1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A

MicroSD

If you’re really keen on having a touchscreen, there is a touch version of this Chromebook and it is also on sale. You get all the same specs but the addition of a touchscreen. Regularly $319, you can grab this version for $269 at Best Buy.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″