Deal Alert: Snag The Detachable HP Chromebook x2 w/Portable BT Speaker and Mouse For $450

For now, Chromebook tablet options are few and far between. Of the five tablets available today, one device stands out as the best option when it comes to price versus capability. The HP Chromebook x2 holds the title of world’s first detachable Chromebook. Despite being eclipsed by the Pixel Slate and all of its grandeur, the HP Chromebook x2 remains a powerful and beautiful 2-in-1 that’s worthy of your attention.

The HP Chromebook x2 is powered by the same 7th Gen Core m3 processor found in Samsung’ Chromebook Plus V2 and comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Hey, you know what else it comes with? A pen and keyboard!

No offense Google but the HP wins hands-down thanks to the fact that it includes not only the keyboard but the HP Active Pen and it does so for around $500 or less if you snag a deal. Give that the HP’s 12.3″ display is identical to the Pixelbook and Samsung Pro, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better viewing experience.

Don’t get me wrong, the Pixel Slate is a beautiful device but it doesn’t offer much that you can’t find in other devices. Yes, you can pimp one out with a Core m7, 16GB of RAM and a ton of storage but you know what? You’ll pay $1600 for it and the increase in power and performance isn’t, in my opinion, worth paying nearly 4X HP’s humble price. Oh yeah, don’t forget that you’ll have to drop another $300 if you want the pen and keyboard for the Slate. Look, I’m all about #madebyGoogle but that’s not happening. If I’m dropping upwards of two grand, I’m buying Acer’s beast Chromebook Spin 13.

Thankfully, the Chromebook x2 is readily available and right now, HP is currently bundling the detachable with a Bluetooth speaker and wireless mouse for only $449.99. For under five hundred bucks, you’ll get the Chromebook x2, active Pen, keyboard, HP 300 mini Bluetooth speaker and HP X3000 wireless mouse. The speaker is splash-resistant and portable so you can take your tunes with you when you’re on the go.

This package breaks down to roughly $650 retail and would make a great back to school bundle for the college student in your life. If you aren’t interested in the extras, the HP Chromebook x2 is on offer at Amazon right now for around $407.

