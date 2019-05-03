Deal Alert: Pick Up The Google Home Max And Save $100

One of the sweetest sounding Assistant speakers just got a massive price cut. For a limited time (May 6th to be exact) you can pick up the Google Home Max smart speaker for $299 at just about every authorized #MadeByGoogle retailer.

While the Assistant-enabled smart speaker market has expanded quite a bit into premium devices such as the Harman JBL 500 and the luxuriously priced B&O Beosound lineup, the Google Home Max still holds its own as an intelligent speaker with incredible sound.

The $400 price tag may seem daunting to some but for the true audiophile, it’s a drop in the bucket in comparison to many high-end audio setups. If you’ve been on the fence because of the price, $299 should make it a little easier to take the leap and give your music game a serious shot in the arm.

The sale is being offered through the Google Store as well as a number of retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, BH Photo and Adorama. Some of the sellers are already listing some models as “sold out” or “temporarily out of stock” so chances are the supplies are fairly limited.

Walmart and Best Buy will both do ship-to-store so you can walk in and grab yours at your convenience. We personally feel the Max is worth every penny so grabbing one for $300 definitely gets a recommendation from us.

Don’t forget to bookmark our Deals page to stay on top of the best savings on Chromebooks, smart home and accessories.