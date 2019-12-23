Insane last-minute deal you can use to save $150 in-store on a Nest Hub and 2 Nest Minis

We are t-minus 30 hours or so until time is up for last-minute Christmas shopping this year. To be totally straightforward, we really only have about 24 hours left as most retailers will shut their doors early on Christmas Eve. Compile this issue with the fact that ordering online at this point is basically out the door and your options for great gifts this late in the game are rapidly declining.

As we always do, we’re here to bring you a deal so good it can’t be kept a secret. As time is limited and we don’t want to waste any of yours, I’ll cut right to the chase. Target is offering an insanely-good deal on the Nest Hub paired up with not one, but two FREE Nest Minis. These aren’t the Google Home Minis of old, but the brand-new and objectively better Nest Minis that were just launched a couple months ago. Check out our video below if you need proof that these new smart speakers are the real deal.

To make this all even better, this duo of free speakers gets added to the Nest Hub when you pay $79 for it rather than the $129 MSRP it regularly goes for. Add it up, and you are saving $50 on the Nest Hub and getting the $50 Nest Minis for free. That means you get a smart display and two fantastic smart speakers for $79!! That’s a ridiculous $150 worth of savings!! Whether you are buying for yourself, a loved one, or three loved ones at this point, this is a deal you simply cannot afford to miss.

The bigger benefit here is you can order online and walk in or drive up to your local Target to physically get the devices. No need to wait for shipping as that would likely never happen in time for Christmas. This is by far the best deal we’ve seen on these speakers and displays, so if you’re stressing about a last-minute gift idea, you’re welcome.